Kiwanis Club of Camdenton announce Fourth Quarter Terrific Kids at Oak Ridge Intermediate
The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids. Through practicing good character and good citizenship, Terrific Kids are selected each quarter by their teacher for their outstanding good attitude about school and working to the best of their ability.
Terrific is an acronym for: Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive, and Capable
Pictured with students are Oak Ridge Intermediate Assistant Principal Carolina Whittaker along with Kiwanis Club members Jo McElwee and Shawn Marshall.
Fourth Quarter Fifth and Sixth Grade ORI Terrific Kids:
5th Grade
Diego Acevedo-Santos
Jesse Bellew
Andrew Bellew
Sydney Blake
Savannah Brick
Chloe Caffey
Nathan Cardoza
Harmony Croy
Brooklyn Davis
Rigby Enemark
Aiden Evers
Ava Geromini
Sarah Goodrich
Addison Handley
Samuel Jaco
Nathan Kennedy
Matthew Murphree
Brooklyn Percival
Karalina Ragsdale
Daysen Stanfield
Jaiden Stout
Diesel Turner
Kaylen Warren
6th Grade
Raymond Arango
Davyn Dagati
Amaury Diaz-Sorroza
Jackson Duncan
Makenna Enriquez
Abby Hall
Jessi Hendrix
Hailey Kelley
Brice Kimbler
Elleanor Krulatz
Kylie LaBelle
Alex Leuwerke
Brayson Manning
Mia Martens
Liam McDonald
Brookelyn Meents
Ava Morgan
Froilan Ramirez Perez
Skylar Scharp
Collin Selby
Ethan Sellers
Shaylee Smothers
Russell Stamm
Blake Wilson