Kiwanis Club of Camdenton announce Fourth Quarter Terrific Kids at Oak Ridge Intermediate

The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids. Through practicing good character and good citizenship, Terrific Kids are selected each quarter by their teacher for their outstanding good attitude about school and working to the best of their ability.

Terrific is an acronym for: Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive, and Capable

Pictured with students are Oak Ridge Intermediate Assistant Principal Carolina Whittaker along with Kiwanis Club members Jo McElwee and Shawn Marshall.

Fourth Quarter Fifth and Sixth Grade ORI Terrific Kids:

5th Grade

Diego Acevedo-Santos

Jesse Bellew

Andrew Bellew

Sydney Blake

Savannah Brick

Chloe Caffey

Nathan Cardoza

Harmony Croy

Brooklyn Davis

Rigby Enemark

Aiden Evers

Ava Geromini

Sarah Goodrich

Addison Handley

Samuel Jaco

Nathan Kennedy

Matthew Murphree

Brooklyn Percival

Karalina Ragsdale

Daysen Stanfield

Jaiden Stout

Diesel Turner

Kaylen Warren

6th Grade

Raymond Arango

Davyn Dagati

Amaury Diaz-Sorroza

Jackson Duncan

Makenna Enriquez

Abby Hall

Jessi Hendrix

Hailey Kelley

Brice Kimbler

Elleanor Krulatz

Kylie LaBelle

Alex Leuwerke

Brayson Manning

Mia Martens

Liam McDonald

Brookelyn Meents

Ava Morgan

Froilan Ramirez Perez

Skylar Scharp

Collin Selby

Ethan Sellers

Shaylee Smothers

Russell Stamm

Blake Wilson