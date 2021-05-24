Scooter’s Coffee to Celebrate Osage Beach Grand Opening with event on May 28

Press Release

Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its drive-thru, specialty coffee and pastries, has officially added a new location at 3641 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach, Missouri. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, May 28, where customers can earn 50 bonus Smiles when they pay with the Scooter’s mobile app!

With the app, customers earn 3 “Smiles” for every dollar spent, and once they reach 180 Smiles, they earn a free drink.

The drive-thru location is owned and operated by Kevin Hall. Hall also owns Scooter’s locations in the neighboring towns of Columbia and Jefferson City, as well as, Seward, Nebraska. “We are excited to bring Scooter’s Coffee to the lake, it’s such an amazing community,” said Hall. “We recently bought a home at the lake and are happy to be part of the lake community as well. We look forward to seeing all of our customers in the drive-thru and around the lake!”

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving coffee for more than 20 years and has over 300 locations in 20 states across the nation. With commitments to build new stores in 24 states, the company plans to open many additional locations in 2021.

About Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter’s was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska. Scooter’s Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase in the Midwest and nationwide. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion a year recession-resistant industry. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the company.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, ownascooters.com or call 877-494-7004.