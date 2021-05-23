Two vehicles totaled in Morgan County crash

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

Two vehicles were totaled in an early-morning crash on Route P, east of White Oak Road.

Milagros M. Bray, 34 of Lebanon, was driving her 2010 Ford Fusion westbound on Route P as Daniel E. Plemmons, 37 of Lake Ozark, was driving his 2009 Ford Edge eastbound. Bray failed to drive on the correct side of the roadway, striking Plemmons on the side of his vehicle.

Plemmons was not injured in the accident. Bray suffered minor injuries and was transported to Lake Regional. Both drivers were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.