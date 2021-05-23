Man injured after jumping into lake near 5-mile mark

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A man from Mt. Sterling, IL was injured Saturday after an accident on the lake.

Guillermo Jaime, 43 of Channahon, IL, was operating a 2018 Sweet Pontoon near the 5-mile mark in Morgan County when passenger Lorenzo Martinez, 33 of Mt. Sterling, jumped into the water. After jumping in, Martinez suffered a moderate injury and was transported to Lake Regional.

Neither occupant was wearing a safety device. The vessel was not damaged in any way.