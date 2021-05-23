Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Laurie

Press Release

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Laurie to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. The grant offers funding to qualified small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and to meet permit requirements. The facility’s improvement plan should be complete in October 2022.

“We believe very strongly in helping Missouri communities maintain their water treatment systems,” said Carol Comer, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “One of the ways we do that is by offering financial assistance through programs like the Clean Water Engineering Report Grant.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.