Officer involved shooting under investigation

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Miller County. According to information released by the Patrol, the incident occurred May 21 at about 2:26 a.m. Two deputies responded to a residence near St. Anthony for a reported domestic assault.

While attempting to detain a 35 year old male inside the home, he resisted.

The male subject obtained a rifle from the residence and approached the deputies with the gun. One deputy fired his service weapon, striking the male subject. Deputies provided medical aid until the arrival of EMS. The suspect was transported by helicopter to an area hospital.

Upon completion of the investigation, all reports and evidence will be turned over to the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney for review. This is an open investigation and further details cannot be released at this time.