Camdenton graduates receive local scholarships

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III

With their tassels recently turned, Camdenton High School graduating seniors excitedly walk with diplomas in hand toward their bright futures. Some will also embark on additional schooling with support from the Camdenton Education Foundation.

“I’m always so impressed with our graduates, their performance, essays and activities,” says Ron Hendricks, past Camdenton superintendent plus foundation member who handed out the recent awards. “They’ve really taken advantage of our school’s offerings and gotten a first-class education and that’s why we’re here.”

The Camdenton Education Foundation Scholarships were awarded to Emma Price, Haley Hultz, Jillian Bernabe, Irelyn Meckley, Maya Irvine, Victoria Watson, Blake Roettgen, Madison Morris, Austin Clay, Safina Ernst, Olivia Brown, RC Worthan recipient, and Grant Garrett, Lake Career & Technical Center recipient.

The John and Ruby Laurie Business Scholarships went to Robert Mueller, Joel Mason and Kyle Niedergerke.

Marian Bennion and Alex Baur received the Wilma and Ken Hawken music scholarships.

The Roland Hunter Scholarships went to Chloe Burleigh, Eliana Borbe, Clayton Cowen, Joshua Oliver, Reily Dilks, Grant Combs, Ashlyn Fisher, Amelia Schaefer, Ariana DeFranco, Noah Phillips, Carmalita Leuenberger, Riley Carpenter, Emily Willis, and Grant Garrett.

Kamryn Burton, Emily Childers, and Mercedes Fry were chosen to receive the Johnson Family Scholarships.

The Jack Crowell Memorial Scholarship was given to Kallie Orozco.

Alex Thomas was awarded the Ralph Franklin Memorial Scholarship.

The Ronald R. Thompson Scholarship went to Dalton Smith.

Victoria Watson, Kallie Orozco, and Alex Baur all received Anderson Scholarships.

With many deserving youth, the Camdenton Education Foundation is always appreciative of donations which can be made online at www.camdentonschools.org under the community tab.

The Camdenton R-III School District Education Foundation’s is a 501(c)(3) overseen by 15 volunteer directors whose mission is to generate and manage resources to enhance learning opportunities for students and staff in our school district that fall outside of Camdenton school’s operating budget.