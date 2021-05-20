Horseshoe Bend search warrant seizes 140 marijuana plants

Press Release

Camden County Sheriff's Office

On May 19th, 2021, the Camden County Sheriff's Office and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant at a residence on Horseshoe Bend. As a result of the search warrant, 140 Marijuana plants were seized. A probable cause statement will be forwarded to the Camden County Prosecutors Office for review and charges for cultivating marijuana could be filed later.

More information on this seizure will be coming soon.