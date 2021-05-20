Climax Springs' Fields receives Honorary State FFA Degree

Press Release

The Missouri FFA Association named Joni Fields, Warsaw, an Honorary State FFA Degree recipient at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention.

Fields serves as the agriculture educator and advisor for the Climax Springs FFA Chapter. She established the agricultural program and charted the chapter. She previously taught at Fairfax R-III and Madison C-3 High Schools. Throughout her years as an educator, Fields has received 13 State Superior Chapter Awards, as well as many other awards and honors for her chapters.

Fields is a member of the Missouri Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association. She served as a Beginning Teacher Mentor, committee member and area officer. In 2020, Fields earned the Teacher of Teachers Award.

The Missouri FFA Association recognizes Honorary State FFA Degree recipients for their valuable efforts and contributions to the FFA organization and its members. Those eligible to receive the Honorary FFA Degree include farmers, school superintendents, principals, members of the board of education, chapter advisors, teachers, staff members in agricultural education, business professionals and others who are helping to advance agricultural education and the FFA.

The Missouri FFA has 25,662 members representing 351 chapters. The national organization has more than 760,000 members representing 8,739 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.