Climax Springs FFA receives Top Chapter Award

Press Release

The Missouri FFA Association awarded Climax Springs FFA Chapter a Gold Emblem, a Top Chapter Award. Climax Springs placed 34th out of 351 chapters. Only 10 percent of state chapters receive a top chapter designation each year. The Climax Springs FFA advisor is Joni Fields. The top chapters compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Winners will be announced this fall at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. This award is sponsored by FCS Financial.

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

The Missouri FFA has 25,662 members representing 351 chapters. The national organization has more than 760,000 members representing 8,739 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.