Bowlmor Lanes II opens renovated bowling alley in Osage Beach

With the start of the lake’s tourist season only a week away, visitors will have a brand new bowling opportunity to enjoy in the heart of Osage Beach. Bowlmor Lanes II is officially open with big plans ahead.

In March, it was announced that Eagle Lanes owners Michelle and Marc Harris would be shutting down their bowling alley after over 17 years in business with a new company moving in shortly after to get operations up and running once more. Moving into their new location on April 1, Bowlmor Lanes II has already made big changes to their lanes with more to come.

Bowlmor GM Scott Greiner says the original Bowlmor Lanes was founded by owner Troy Popielarz’s parents in Michigan. He says that location was founded decades ago while Tory was growing up. Greiner says, when the new team was deciding on a name for the Osage Beach alley, the idea for Bowlmor Lanes II was decided on to honor that lineage.

Greiner says the Bowlmor team has put in a ton of work to get the bowling alley looking up to date. One of the biggest new features inside the building is the creation of a full service restaurant, which goes under the name “Just 1 Mor Sports Lounge”, which sells an array of bowling alley snacks as well as broasted chicken, smoked brisket, pizza and more.

“We wanted to bring in not just bowlers, but also a whole new customer base,” Greiner said.

Looking at the bowling alley itself, an array of changes have already been implemented, while some are still in the works. One of the most notable operation changes that patrons will notice is the decision to make the bowling alley non-smoking. Greiner says that they wanted to make the location more friendly to children and that this decision was easy to make. There is a plan to create screened areas outside for smokers to use.

On the functional side of the alley, new ball racks have been installed as well as a new backdrop above the pins. The team also spent time cleaning the entire building to make it feel fresh for customers once doors reopened.

Down the line, Greiner says they are excited to announce the expansion of the alley to 16 lanes, up from 12. This will require Bowlmor to move the existing arcade game area back into the area where the lockers currently are and knock down existing walls. They hope to have these four additional lanes installed before the winter leagues begin at the end of the year. The games will remain, as well as pool tables, but will be in their own room. The lockers will be moved out to line the wall.

One of the biggest challenges for the Bowlmor team so far has been training mechanics to learn the many moving pieces of the bowling alley. Greiner says that they have been learning quickly, but lane malfunctions can crop up anytime. For instance, he says that on a prior Monday, 3 lanes randomly went out of service. He says that they will continue to train their mechanics daily so that these sorts of repairs can be done the same day and keep operations going.

Greiner says that the lake has a strong core of bowlers that come by multiple times a week. Judy Popielarz says they are excited to be offering extended hours for the lanes and plan to be open throughout the year, even during snow or bad weather. For her, its important to continue catering to the wide audience that bowling brings in and to continue offering great service.

“We’ve already received so many compliments on the changes we’ve made, it’s been amazing,” Judy said.

“I think people are going to see that we are just a group of friends that want people to be able to enjoy their time at our bowling center,” Greiner said.

The lanes opened to the public on May 14. Bowlmor Lanes II is found at 914 State Hwy 42, Osage Beach. Check online for daily hours and operations and on Facebook at Bowlmor Lanes II.