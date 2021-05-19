Miller County narcotics search results in seizure of meth, heroin, several wanted fugitives

Press Release

Miller County

Tuesday afternoon, deputies and Mid Missouri Drug Task Force detectives responded to the 100 block of Gardner Street in Iberia to execute a narcotics search warrant. During the search, deputies located methamphetamine, heroin, and several wanted fugitives.

Brooklyn Heislen was arrested on warrants and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with a bond set at $25,000, Chandra Ash was arrested on warrants and charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child 1st degree with a bond set at $50,000, Charles Christoff was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with a bond set at $25,000, Logan Stone was arrested on warrants, Marsha Wyrick was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with a bond set at $25,000, Nicolas Adkins was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with a bond set at $25,000.

All subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.