Lake Regional Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule

Lake Regional Health

Anyone age 12 and older is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri, including non-residents, and Lake Regional Health System is making it easier to schedule vaccination appointments for adults and adolescents. There is no cost to any patient for the vaccine or office visit.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is available at all seven Lake Regional primary care clinics,” said Lindsay Bentley, MSN, RNC-MNN, director of Clinical Operations. “We want our community and visitors to be protected from COVID-19. To make it easier, the clinics have created a set schedule of when vaccine appointments will be available.”

Vaccine is available now, but beginning Tuesday, June 1, appointments will be scheduled as followed.

Monday appointments:

Eldon, 416 S. Maple St. Call 573-392-5654.

Iberia, 2333 Hwy. 17. Call 573-793-6900.

Lebanon, 441 West Elm St. Call 417-532-2805.

Tuesday appointments: ·

Camdenton, 1930 N. Business Route 5. Call 573-346-5624.

Wednesday appointments:

· Laurie, 156 Missouri Blvd. Call 573-374-5263.

Thursday appointments:

· Lake Ozark, 1870 Bagnell Dam Blvd. Call 573-365-2318.

Friday appointments:

· Osage Beach, 1057 Medical Park Dr. Call 573-302-3100.

The COVID-19 vaccine itself is provided at no charge. However, there is a vaccine administration charge that will be billed to the patient’s insurance, including Medicare, if they are insured. There is no copay or co-insurance and therefore no out-of-pocket costs. Uninsured patients will have no out-of-pocket costs. Currently, children 12 and older are approved to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

When making the appointment, patients will be informed about which vaccines are available at that clinic. Vaccine availability also will be shared at lakeregional.com/vaccine. It is not necessary to be an established patient with Lake Regional to receive a vaccination appointment. Whenever possible, a same-day appointment will be provided. For patients who receive Pfizer or Moderna, second-dose appointments will be scheduled automatically.

To learn more about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit lakeregional.com/vaccine. To find a Lake Regional primary care clinic, visit lakeregional.com/clinics.