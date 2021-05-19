Lake Con brings a new kind of convention to Osage Beach

A new kind of convention is making its debut at the lake this June.

Lake Con Organizer Heather Conner says she has been trying to develop a plan for the convention for the last few years. With no luck in getting partners on board to help set up the event, Conner decided she would take the reins and start it on her own. Now, with less than a month until the event debuts, she says she has already heard from hundreds of people that they are interested in coming.

Lake Con will have a number of opportunities for those interested in pop culture, anime and cosplay. Headlining the event will be the opportunity to meet David Angelo Roman, cover artist for Rick and Morty. Conner says he will be available most of the day for meet and greets. The event will also be hosting a cosplay contest that will begin at 5:00 p.m. Contestants interested in joining will have to submit a $5 entry fee and have their costume ready by 4:30 p.m. at the latest to join. Finally, local vendors will also be present for shopping.

Conner sees Lake Con as a great introduction for lake area residents to enjoy something different than boat races and local bar crawls. While the pop culture scene isn’t a primary tourist attraction at the lake, Conner says that the goal is to use this introductory year as a showcase for how much interest the lake area, and surrounding areas of Missouri, have in this genre. If all goes well, she hopes that more local businesses and hotels will help sponsor to make the event bigger and better in the future.

For now, Conner is thrilled to be hosting the event at all. With so much work put into getting it off the ground on her own, she was happy to see early interest in the event.

For many cosplay and anime enthusiasts, conventions are hours away from the lake. With prominent cons taking place in San Diego and larger cities around the country, Conner believes that localizing a convention for working class lake residents to enjoy should garner some attention. Once the word gets out, she doesn’t see why it couldn’t draw a new source of tourism for the lake during the summer.

“We want to be able to give those interested something local without having to book any entire weekend off,” Conner said.

Lake Con will be coming to Osage Beach on June 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will be hosted at the Osage Beach Elks Lodge (5161 Osage Beach Parkway). For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/lakecon2021