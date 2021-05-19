Edwards woman severely beaten during late-night burglary

Submitted Content

Camden County Sheriff’s Office

On Tuesday at 11pm, deputies responded to 2000 block of Lick Creek Rd in Edwards, Missouri, in reference to a 70-year-old female who had been severely beaten during a burglary in progress.

On arrival, deputies made contact with the victim who said she arrived home after walking her dog, went downstairs and was assaulted. The victim said she had never seen the person before. Because of her injuries, she was unable to call anyone, and was found after a neighbor was requested by a family member to check on her.

Due to the severity of her injuries, she was transported to Lake Regional Hospital and life-flighted to Columbia University. Deputies are still trying to identify and locate the suspect and are requesting assistance from the public.

If you have any information, contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243. You may remain anonymous.