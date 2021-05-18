Pier 31 Rd. crash deemed fatal after vehicle strikes tree, overturns

Lake Sun Staff

A Linn Creek man was killed in a Camden County crash Monday night after striking a tree.

Blake A Hunt, 30, was driving his 2004 Dodge Ram on Pier 31 Rd, half a mile south of Possum Ridge Rd, when he traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The crash caused his vehicle to overturn.

Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene, next of kin have been notified. Hunt was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. The vehicle was moderately damaged.

This is Troop F's 3rd fatal crash of May, 20th of 2021.