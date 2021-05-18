Lake Regional Announces 2 New Directors, 2 New Managers

Submitted Content

Lake Regional Health System is pleased to announce the start of two directors and two managers.

Dana Berhorst, LMSW, has been promoted to manager of operations for Home Health and Hospice. She will manage the daily operations of Home Health, Hospice and Chronic Care Management to ensure regulatory compliance and quality improvement. Berhorst joined Lake Regional in 2015 as director of Social Work and has worked in Home Health and Hospice since 2018. She lives in Rocky Mount.

Terrah Reeves, CMSR, AAPPR, has been promoted to manager of Physician Recruitment. She joined Lake Regional in 2007 and has been serving as the physician recruiter since 2012. Reeves will continue to be responsible for provider recruitment and engagement and also will work with the administration to develop strategic plans based on community recruitment needs. Reeves lives in Camdenton.

Jeff Robbins, M.S., CPXP, has joined Lake Regional as director of Cardiology Services. Robbins has more than 12 years of experience as a health care leader and has achieved the designation of certified patient experience professional. He will be responsible for leading Lake Regional’s full cardiac team, which includes three interventional cardiologists and a cardiovascular-thoracic surgeon. Before joining Lake Regional, Robbins served as manager of Medicine Specialty Clinics at MU Health Care. Robbins lives in Camdenton.

Christopher Sparling, MHA, LSSBB, has joined Lake Regional as director of Patient Experience. He will be responsible for creating strategies and implementing plans to continuously improve the Lake Regional Health System patient experience. Sparling most recently served as regional director of Continuous Improvement/Sleep Services/Respiratory Therapy for the SSM Health Mid-Missouri Region. Throughout his 20-year career with SSM Health Care, he has used LEAN process improvement tools to develop and implement management systems that increased patient safety and satisfaction scores, and transformed culture. Sparling lives in Camdenton.

