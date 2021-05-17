Miller County man shot in the foot for not paying money owed for meth, one arrested

A Pineville man was arrested after shooting another man in the foot in Eldon.

Travis E. Crown of Pineville Missouri was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by the Miller County Prosecutor's office and received a $100,000 bond in the case of the shooting. He is being held in the Miller County Adult Detention Center.

According to the case's PC statement, an Eldon PD officer was dispatched to KFC/Taco Bell in Eldon for a report of a man with a gunshot wound in his foot. While en route to the scene, he was informed that the incident has occurred at a white house across from Faith Baptist Church in Eldon. Being familiar with the area in reference, he headed to that location.

At the scene, the officer was informed by witnesses that a subject fled from the residence on foot, yelling and cussing. That subject was later identified as the victim of the shooting, Derek Schuster. The officer was also informed that two subjects left the shooting scene in a blue car. They were identified as Travis and Trent Crown. Finally, he was advised that Schuster was on foot, heading towards Business 54.

The blue car would later return to the scene and attempt to flee before being stopped at the intersection of 10th St. and Locust. Travis Crown was the driver of the vehicle and Trent Crown was the passenger. Both had blood on themselves and were detained.

After establishing probable cause, a search was conducted on the vehicle. During the search, a Ruger handgun was located under the driver's seat.

The officer would conduct an interview with Trent. Trent advised the officer that Schuster (the man who was shot) owed Travis money for both meth and a Chevy HHR that Schuster agreed to purchase from Leo Potts. Potts is currently involved with Crown's mother.

They would later describe how the situation unfolded. Crown claimed that, while at the residence of Todd Stickles, Stickles informed Travis that Schuster was on his way to the residence. When Schuster arrived, Travis and he had a verbal altercation. Travis returned to his vehicle, grabbed the handgun and shot Schuster in the foot. Trent waited in the vehicle while this incident occurred, but heard a gunshot after Travis retrieved the gun from the car.

Travis was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. He is being supervised by the Missouri Department of Corrections for a felony drug offense and is a convicted felon, which disqualifies him from owning or possessing a firearm. He was reportedly abusing both alcohol and meth at the time of the arrest.