Route 54 Exit Ramp to Close at Lake of the Ozarks Interchange this week

As construction of the new interchange at the intersection of U.S. Route 54, Route W, Business 54, and Osage Hills Road continues to move forward, crews will temporarily close the westbound exit ramp next week.

Crews are scheduled to begin paving the westbound exit ramp on Thursday evening, May 20 at 7 p.m. The work will require the closure of the ramp until 6 a.m. Friday morning, May 21. Motorists will need to utilize an alternative route around the closure.

Construction on the new interchange began in February of 2020 and is scheduled for completion later this year. The new interchange is designed to increase traffic safety and improve traffic flow in an area where numerous traffic accidents have occurred. In addition to the new interchange, the project involves building several new connecting roads and three roundabouts in the same area.

More information and updates are available at www.modot.org/Miller54Interchange.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed.