Linn Creek woman injured after striking utility pole in Miller County

A woman from Linn Creek was injured Friday night after a crash in Miller County.

Kathryn E. Miller, 22, was driving her 2012 Ford Focus when she failed to negotiate a curve westbound on MO 42 near Williams Cemetery Rd. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Miller was moderately injured in the crash and transported to Lake Regional Hospital. The vehicle was totaled. Miller was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.