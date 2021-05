Heritage Elementary announces Good Citizen recipients for April

Submitted Content

Heritage Elementary has announced its Good Citizens in April.

Kindergarten: Michael Forbis, Zedyn Bates, Lina Le, Sadie Stokes, Cooper Jeffries, Iris McDevitt, Jayde Phillips and Andrea Fults

1st Grade: Addison Hosceit, Genevieve Gardner, Nora Hutzler, Marcus Jacobs, and Rylan Hays. Not Pictured: Zeke Johnson and Kennadi Brew

2nd Grade: Jestin Capbell, Mia Fuller, Bryson Johnson, Madison Horton, Emmalyn Nelson and Samantha Moyer. Not Pictured: Audrey Stokes.