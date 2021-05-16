Angie Biggers named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III

This week Camdenton R-III School District and The Smith Law Firm would like to honor Angie Biggers.

Mrs. Biggers is a kindergarten teacher at Hurricane Deck Elementary. She serves on our District’s Curriculum Team for kindergarten. Mrs. Biggers has done an amazing job of getting our kindergarten students ready for first grade! Sixty-seven percent of the students are reading at or above grade level with the remaining students being at least in level A books. They truly understand concepts of closed and open syllable words, they understand long and short vowels, they understand digraphs. Additionally, they are sounding out words and using reading strategies. Lastly, Seventeen out of thirty-three students have mastered all sight words. In a challenging school year, these are tremendous feats!!! Hurricane Deck Elementary is very lucky to have Mrs. Biggers as part of their team.