Diane Lukosius cold case murder solved after over 36 years

The cold case of Diane Lukosius has been solved after 36 years. Larry Gene Hicks has made admissions in connection with the murder.

Larry Gene Hicks was identified as a suspect in the case as far back as 1989. However, in the time since, he was never arrested in connection to the case. Now, over 30 years later, he has made admissions in connection with the murder.

Hicks is currently a resident in the town of Franklin, Louisiana.

In a Camden County press conference, it was announced that this arrest was made after thousands of hours of work. The family members have been notified.

In 1984, Lukosius was only 30 years old and worked as a dental assistant in the area. She was reportedly driving home from a party in December when she was forced off a dark lake road and severely beaten. She died two days later from her injuries.

According to news articles from the incident, Lukosius was a well-liked woman. During the time, there were rewards set toward any leads. To this date, the killer had never been identified. Reports at the time indicate that many residents believed information was being withheld by people who knew Lukosius.

Hicks was identified as a suspect from information stemming all the way back to the original crime scene. Hicks led a normal life in Louisiana over the last few decades.

During the conference, it was said that this case never truly left the minds of the Camden County community. They were proud to share the findings.

Two search warrants were obtained for the investigation, one for documentation and one for DNA of Hicks. 3 Buccal swabs were obtained from Hicks. These were key pieces of evidence.

Hicks was interviewed last week. After being asked if it were possible that he could have assaulted Lukosius, he stated "If I think about the beer, and the time-lapse, it's very possible." When asked if the person that did this was Gene Hicks, he responded, "I sure don't want it to be." He indicated that he could not say if it was him or not.

In the coming weeks, Camden County says more information will become available. A full PC statement has been given to the Lake Sun to review.