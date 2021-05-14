Day Trippin’: The Branson You Don't Know

Missouri Division of Tourism

Branson has long been known for its live entertainment – music, magic, comedy and more. Shows have been a staple in the southern Missouri town for more than 50 years. But you might be surprised to find dozens of other family-friendly attractions in Branson – and the list keeps on growing. Here are a few ideas to help you plan a trip filled with fun for all ages.

Attractions

A. The Branson Ferris Wheel

It may have been born in Illinois, but the Branson Ferris Wheel received a major makeover when it arrived in Missouri. Once located on Chicago's famous Navy Pier, the giant 150-foot-tall wheel was dismantled and transported to the Show-Me State where it was reassembled, repainted and upgraded with a state-of-the-art LED light and music show. A ride in one of the 40 gondolas offers spectacular views of the Ozark Mountains by day and the bright lights of Branson at night.

B. Titanic Museum Attraction

Experience life aboard the Titanic just as it was on her maiden (and only) voyage at the Titanic Museum Experience. View more than 400 artifacts recovered from the famous ocean liner that sank in 1912. Walk up an exact replica of the Grand Staircase, explore the interactive galleries, and listen to the voices of survivors, telling their stories.

C. Andy B's Branson

Modern industrial design meets bowling alley at Andy B’s Bowl Social. Enjoy fresh chef-driven fare at the full-service restaurant or have a cocktail, a local or regional beer, or a non-alcoholic drink in the lounge area or indoor-outdoor bar. In addition to bowling, share a song with your family and friends in a private karaoke room and try out the soccer pool game, escape rooms, ping pong, foosball, shuffleboard and more. Top off your evening listening to live music or watching a sporting event on the 50-foot screen.

Adventure

A. Fritz's Adventure

Explore an 80,000-square-foot contemporary playground at Fritz’s Adventure where climbing, tunneling, sliding and ziplining are sure to bring out your inner child. A massive three-story ropes course, tree houses, suspended bridges, a brick climbing wall, an airplane suspended from the ceiling and more offers hours of indoor fun. Outside, the Aerodium’s vertical wind tunnel promises an exhilarating free-flight experience.

B. Parakeet Pete's Waterfront

Zipline at Branson Landing Experience a new view of Branson at Parakeet Pete’s Waterfront Zipline. You’ll be transported from the boardwalk to the top of Mount Branson and then soar over Lake Taneycomo on your return.

C. Bigfoot Fun Park

Action-packed activities offer hours of adventure at the Bigfoot Fun Park. The Bigfoot Gravity Bomb, a 200-foot free-fall ride, will leave you breathless, while the Bigfoot Super Sling will launch you head over heels into the sky. Put on a pair of 3D glasses and grab a laser gun for the 8DI Action Cinema Ride for an interactive gaming experience. Board a safari truck for the Bigfoot Discovery Expedition that will take you off road and through the rugged Ozark terrain as you search for one of the most famous creatures of American folklore.

Shopping

A. Branson Landing

Shopping, dining and a variety of entertainment await at Branson Landing on the shores of Lake Taneycomo in historic downtown Branson. More than 100 shops offer clothing, shoes, jewelry, home goods, toys, gifts and specialty items. Stroll down the scenic lakefront boardwalk and take in the state-of-the-art water, fire and light show featuring fountains choreographed to music.

B. Dick's 5 & 10

You’ll find more than candy – although there is lots of that – at Dick’s Old Time 5 & 10. The 10,000 square-foot store is filled from floor to ceiling with thousands of items for sale and some that aren’t. Owner Dick Hartley has a variety of collections on display, including White River arrowheads, aviation prints, G scale trains, cap guns and a baseball wall of fame.

Dining

A. Sugar Leaf Bakery & Cafe

Delectable made-from-scratch creations are fresh from the oven at Sugar Leaf Bakery and Café. Try a sandwich on freshly baked bread, a slice of quiche, homemade soup or a salad. The bakery and café also offers an array of cakes, pies, cobblers, muffins, cupcakes and cookies to enjoy on the spot or take with you.

B. Level 2 Steakhouse

Order a steak grilled to perfection, fresh seafood, or a specialty burger or sandwich at the Level 2 Steakhouse, located in the Hilton Branson Convention Center Hotel next to the Branson Landing. Choose from a dozen different sides including herb and bacon roasted Brussel sprouts, crème brulee cream corn, and parmesan and truffle salt steakhouse fries. Complete your meal with Missouri butter cake, triple chocolate mousse torte or another decadent selection from the desert menu.

C. Mel's Hard Luck Diner

Enjoy the music Branson is famous for while indulging in a 1950s-style meal at Mel's Hard Luck Diner. The servers, hosts, cooks and cashiers are professional singers, songwriters, and musicians who sing for your supper, performing a variety of music during your dining experience. The menu includes burgers and sandwiches, salads, blue plate specials, and super-sized ice cream sodas, sundaes and more.