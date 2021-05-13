Over $19K raised for Wonderland Camp during 4th Annual Treasure Island Casino Benefit

Submitted Content

Over $19K was raised on Saturday, May 8 at the 4th Annual Treasure Island Casino Benefit for Wonderland Camp hosted by Jolly Rogers Grub & Grog and chaired by Christina Hunter of The Hunter Group. Jolly Rogers is very community focused and specifically works to support Wonderland Camp in Rocky Mount. This would have been the 5th Annual event, however, COVID made it impossible last year.

Over 100 people bought tickets to this annual event and enjoyed a beautiful day of casino games, premium appetizers, drinks and raffle winnings. The 11 blackjack, 2 craps and 2 roulette tables (Jacks and Aces Events – KC) were full and busy during the event.

The live auction had bidders fighting over items like a huge wine basket, outdoor fun packages and pampering packages and brought in over $6000 toward the grand total. Additionally, Jolly Charters had the Calypso pirate ship giving pirate rides for any donation amount to kids of all ages.

The event has grown each year in participation, auction and raffle items and the amount raised for Wonderland Camp. We had a significant donation from Quaker Windows and Doors this year in addition to all the businesses who sponsored tables or donated items to the raffle and live auction.

Joe and Christie at Jolly Rogers want to support the efforts and all that Wonderland Camp offers to those with special needs that come to enjoy camp.

"This event has grown over the years and we are so grateful to Joe and Christie, The Hunter Group and all of our donors and attendees", said Mike Clayton, Director of Fund Develepment and Communications for Wonderland Camp. "Plan to attend next year. This event occurs every year the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend at Jolly Rogers – Mark your calendar for May, 7, 2022."