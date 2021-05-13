Four Osage Beach businesses sold alcohol to minors during compliance checks

Press Release

City of Osage Beach

Osage Beach Press Release:

On May 7th, Officers, with the assistance of the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, conducted Alcohol Compliance checks at several businesses within the City.

Underage buyers, working under the supervision of law enforcement attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages from local businesses. Ten businesses were checked, four sold to the underage minor.

The following businesses did allow the sale of alcohol to the underage minor:

• KK Eagle Stop, 5995 Osage Beach Parkway

• El Charco Azul, 4204 Osage Beach Parkway

• Quick Stop, 4817 Osage Beach Parkway

• Casey’s General Store, 4710 Osage Beach Parkway

The following businesses did not allow the sale of alcohol to the underage minor:

• Casey’s General Store, 5795 Osage Beach Parkway

• Murphy’s Express, 4294 Osage Beach Parkway

• Hy-Vee Food, 929 Hwy D

• Smoker Friendly – Lake Liquor, 3715 Osage Beach Parkway

• Walmart, 4252 Osage Beach Parkway

• Inn at the Grand Glaize, 5142 Osage Beach Parkway

These checks are conducted periodically to assess the level of availability of alcohol to minors within the community and prevent the sale of alcohol to minors. A grant obtained from the University of Central Missouri - Missouri Safety Center for the purpose of Youth Alcohol Enforcement helped fund this Compliance check.