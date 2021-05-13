Daughters of the American Revolution open new Wazhazhe Chapter

The picture is of the Organizing meeting of the Wazhazhe Chapter of the Daughters of the American  Revolution.  The chapter meets the first Monday of the month at the Camden County Museum.  If you are interested in joining please contact the Sharon May at the Museum.  

From left to right: Shari Gaddy  Linda Bukalski  Margaret Roepe  Mary Bess Green, State Organizing Regent  Sharon May, Joan Magee, State Regent   Myrene Lackey  Patti Bartlett  Elaine Wilson  Sharlene Meyer  Kay Massey. 