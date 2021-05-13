Daughters of the American Revolution open new Wazhazhe Chapter

Submitted Content

The picture is of the Organizing meeting of the Wazhazhe Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The chapter meets the first Monday of the month at the Camden County Museum. If you are interested in joining please contact the Sharon May at the Museum.

From left to right: Shari Gaddy Linda Bukalski Margaret Roepe Mary Bess Green, State Organizing Regent Sharon May, Joan Magee, State Regent Myrene Lackey Patti Bartlett Elaine Wilson Sharlene Meyer Kay Massey.