Site plan for ALDI approved for Eagles’ Landing

Dan Field

City of Lake Ozark

Via the City of Lake Ozark:

On the heels of Casey’s coming to Eagles’ Landing in Lake Ozark, it appears the prospects of an ALDI grocery store is back on the agenda for the popular shopping district.

The Lake Ozark Planning & Zoning Commission approved a site plan for a store to be located on Bus. 54 northeast of the proposed area for Casey’s. The store would be located on Bus. 54 and Krestel Lane.

The site plan for this location was originally approved by the P&Z on Sept. 5, 2018. Revisions to the original plan were resubmitted to meet city requirements, and the P&Z signed off to allow the project to proceed. A spokesman for ALDI said they hope to begin construction documents and “move full speed” on the design and permitting processes.

The store and adjacent parking would cover about 19,200 square feet with the actual store about 12,700 square feet with about 109 parking spaces. The ALDI store would have two entrances to provide easy access from Bus. 54 or Krestel Lane.

ALDI also has stores in Lebanon, Jefferson City and Columbia among the 110 stores in Missouri.

About Aldi

For more than 40 years, ALDI US has stuck to the same guiding principle: Great quality shouldn’t come at a high price; rather, great quality should come with everyday low prices.

Founded by the Albrecht family, the first ALDI store opened in 1961 in Germany, making ALDI the first discounter in the world. Headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, ALDI now has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, employs over 25,000 people and has been steadily growing since opening its first US store in Iowa in 1976.

The no-frills grocery shopping experience focuses on customers first – delivering high quality food, responsive customer service, everyday low prices and a quick-and-easy shopping experience with only four to five aisles and all the essentials.

ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America.

Other business

•The commission re-elected Margaret Davis as chairman and named Rick Hasty as vice-chairman and secretary.