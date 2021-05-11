Morgan County crash results in one fatality, four heavily damaged vehicles

Lake Sun Staff

A Monday morning crash in Morgan County resulted in four heavily damaged vehicles and one fatality.

Jay A. Super, 42, was driving his 2013 Honda Pilot on U.S. 50, waiting to make a left turn onto MO 5. Karen C. Overmiller, 70, driving her 2019 Subaru Ascent, approached him abruptly from the rear and crossed the center line, sideswiping Super. Overmiller would crash into James C. Perkins, 77, in his 2016 Kenworth Tractor-trailer, as well as Loretta J. Needham, 80, in her 2006 Buick Rainier.

Overmiller was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash. Needham also received serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital.

The Subaru, Kenworth and Buick were all totaled, while the Honda received moderate damage. All involved drivers were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

This is Troop F’s first fatality in May and 17th of 2021.