2021 Classic Boat & Engine Rendezvous to be held May 14-16

Submitted Content

Submitted:

It looks like a great weekend for The Heartland Classics Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society’s 2021 Classic Boat & Engine Rendezvous on Lake of the Ozarks at Margaritaville Lake Resort this weekend, May 14 -16th.

Event chairman, Mark Engstrom, wants to stress that this event will include a free to the public show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15th at the resort. Engstrom said, “We will have more than thirty boats between those in the water and those displayed on land, plus classic motors. We’ll have boats made by Chris Craft, Thompson, Century, Lyman, Hackercraft, Garwood, Owens, Glastron and Larson and many others. The weather for this weekend looks great and it’s a good time to get outside and look over the boats and talk to their captains.”

The classic boaters who are coming from across the region will participate in escorted cruises Friday, May 14th through Sunday, May 16th led by local Heartland Classics members. “We want people to enjoy seeing the classics cruising all weekend long,” said Engstrom.

Margaritaville at Lake of the Ozark Resort is at 494 Tan Tar A drive in Osage Beach. The event sponsor is Big Thunder Marine.