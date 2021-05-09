Vehicle totaled, driver injured after striking tree in Morgan County

Lake Sun Staff

A vehicle was totaled with the driver injured after a crash Friday in Morgan County.

Kelsey M. Sewell, 21 of Stover, was driving her 2005 Ford Taurus on MO 135 southbound when the vehicle went off the right side of the road. She overcorrected, causing the vehicle to return to the road and go off the left side. Sewell would strike a tree and come to a stop.

Sewell was left with moderate injuries and the vehicle was totaled. She was transported to Lake Regional. She was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.