Man seriously injured after attempting to cross MO 5 in golf cart

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Roach man was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County on Friday evening.

Galen S. Heritage, 60, was driving a 2007 Yamaha Golf Cart out of his private driveway near Silvey Road when he attempted to crowd MO 5. He traveled into the path of Nicholas J. Stutesman, 58, driving his 2008 Chevy HHR. The Chevy struck the golf cart. Heritage was seriously injured and transported by MU Air to University Hospital.

Both vehicles were moderately damaged. Stutesman was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash, Heritage was not.