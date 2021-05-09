Kanesha Carr named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week

Submitted Content

This week Camdenton R-III School District and The Smith Law Firm would like to honor Osage Beach Elementary teacher Kanesha Carr. Mrs. Carr has shined brightly throughout this year. She has stepped up and been willing to support students however needed. The first semester she taught third grade distance learning and second semester she is now teaching second grade seated learning. She continues to remain positive and form strong relationships with her students. Even though both were new ventures, she continued to work hard and focus on students’ needs. Both semesters she has continued to support her students with reading groups and this past semester focused on growing their math skills also. She continues to work with each student daily to help them be successful. The district is very proud of her efforts. And that is why Kanesha Carr is the Camdenton R-III School District/The Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.