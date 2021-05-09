Ameren designates additional $3.5 million to help low-income customers impacted by COVID

Press Release

Ameren Missouri

As the ongoing financial hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact families across the state, Ameren Missouri has worked with the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) and Office of Public Counsel to direct an additional $3.5 million to help eligible customers.

"We want customers to know that Ameren Missouri is here to help, especially in times of critical need. These additional funds will support more customers as we head into summer, a time when electricity usage is typically much higher," said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.

Ameren Missouri will use the $3.5 million in three ways:

$1.3 million will be used to create a new energy efficiency program for eligible low-income customers.

$1 million will be distributed to help a network of local energy assistance agencies that distribute energy assistance funds to customers in need.

$1.2 million will fund additional energy assistance programs throughout 2021.

For the first time, Ameren Missouri will distribute energy-efficiency products to 2,100 low-income customers across the state.

These customers were identified based on a variety of need indicators and will be contacted directly by Ameren Missouri. Participating customers will receive a DIY home kit with a variety of energy-saving products worth up to $250.

The kits are designed for customers to install on their own, with an energy specialist on hand to answer questions and assist via phone. Once installed, the customer will be eligible for a one-time, $150 credit on their energy statement. Each kit will include a smart thermostat, LED bulbs, advanced power strip, aerators, pipe and window insulation, foam weather stripping and door corner pads.

"We appreciate the Missouri Office of Public Counsel working with us to make this important assistance available to those customers who have the greatest need, and the PSC approving the usage of these funds for these three purposes,” Lyons said.

Whether or not you qualify for the program, all customers can access many of the items in the DIY kits for a low cost at Amerenmissourisavings.com. This site also includes a $0 Sensi smart thermostat offer, which can help save up to $180 in energy costs each year.

Energy assistance is available to Ameren Missouri customers who need help paying their bills. Visit AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance to learn about various support options, including new and enhanced federally funded COVID-19 relief programs. Select programs are offering increased income eligibility, allowing more Missourians to receive help even if they didn't qualify previously.

The state of Missouri recently announced expanded income eligibility for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Missouri households with an income of up to 60% of the State Median Income (SMI) are now eligible for LIHEAP. This change allows a family of four with an annual income of up to $51,021 to qualify for assistance, up from the previous annual income limit of $35,364. For detailed eligibility requirements and to apply online, visit myDSS.mo.gov/energy-assistance.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri.