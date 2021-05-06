Co-Mo connect launches annual Connect to Help campaign to aid local charities

Submitted Content

Co-Mo Connect

Co-Mo Connect, powered by Co-Mo Electric Cooperative, has announced the launch of its annual Connect to Help campaign which benefits charities that aid individuals and families in our local communities.

As part of this campaign, Co-Mo Connect will donate $25 to local charitable organizations for each sign-up for Co-Mo Connect services in May. Co-Mo will also give all new internet sign-ups in May $50 off their installation fee as a thank you for their help.

Last year, the Connect to Help campaign raised more than $20,000 which was distributed to the Share the Harvest Food Pantry in Greenview/Camdenton, The Moniteau County Christian Ministries Center in California and The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club: Jesters of Goodwill, a charity that works with Lake area youth.

“As a local company, our mission is to improve the quality of life for the region we serve,” said Co-Mo CEO Aaron Bradshaw. “Local charities have been consistently on the frontline helping those in need in our communities. These charities have our genuine thanks and admiration for their tireless work in support of our community. The Connect to Help campaign is just one of the many ways we can help them in their work and contribute to our region.”

Residential and commercial customers can sign-up for service online at Join.Co-Mo.net or call 844-99-FIBER. For more information about this campaign, one can call 844-99-FIBER.