Camdenton Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Meth Conspiracy

A Camdenton man was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.

Stephan D. Samons, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 12 years in federal prison without parole.

On Aug. 28, 2019, Samons pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Greene, Laclede, and Newton counties from March 1, 2018, to Jan. 22, 2019. The conspiracy distributed more than 13 kilograms of pure methamphetamine.

Samons is the fourth and final defendant to be sentenced in this case. Neal A. Norles, 31, of Blue Springs, Mo., was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole. Brent A. Tribble, 31, of Kirbyville, Mo., was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison without parole. April E. Luke, 32, of Springfield, Mo., was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

Norles transported the methamphetamine from California to Kansas City, Mo., Samons purchased methamphetamine from Norles and it was transported to the southwest Missouri and Lebanon, Mo., areas by vehicle. Samons sold methamphetamine to both Luke and Tribble. Samons admitted to buying methamphetamine from Norles on five occasions.

During the investigation, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper seized nearly 2.4 kilograms of methamphetamine from a Dodge Charger in which Norles was a passenger during a traffic stop on Interstate 44 in Newton County, Mo., on Jan. 22, 2019. During a search of the Charger, a trooper found five vacuum-sealed packages of methamphetamine, weighing approximately 2,384 grams, hidden in the rear-windshield-deck trim. The traffic stop was made while Norles was returning from a trip to Los Angeles, California. Norles possessed firearms in connection with his drug-trafficking activities and exchanged methamphetamine for firearms.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nhan D. Nguyen. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.