Versailles teen injured in Morgan County crash

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A teen from Versailles was injured Wednesday morning after losing control and crashing into a tree.

Braiden A. Edgar, 18, was driving his 2019 Jeep Cherokee on Little Proctor Rd when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road. Edgar overcorrected, causing the vehicle to return to the road, travel off the left side and strike into a tree.

Edgar suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported by Lake Regional. The vehicle sustained extensive damage. He was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.