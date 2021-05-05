Miller County narcotics search results in seizure of drugs and a gun with three arrested

Press Release

Miller County

During the afternoon hours on 05/04/2021, Miller County Deputies and the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at an address off of Brushy Creek Road in St. Elizabeth. During the search deputies located methamphetamine, marijuana, other controlled substances, and a firearm possessed by a felon. Three individuals were arrested and transported to the Miller County Jail. Bobby Reed was arrested and charged with the Distribution of a controlled substance, hindering prosecution of a felony, and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Miller County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond. Also arrested was Jackie Bonnett on an Osage County Warrant and Harley Gabbard on a Cole County warrant. Gabbard also faces additional felony charges.

All subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Sheriff Gregoire thanks the vigilant citizens of Miller County, and encourages anyone with information about criminal activity to contact the Sheriff's Office 573-369-2341 or you can leave an anonymous tip by visiting the Sheriff's Office website www.millercountysheriff.org.