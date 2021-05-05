Camden County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 27% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Camden County has administered more than 23,697 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of May 3, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

That's up 4% from the previous week's tally of 22,778 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Camden County, 27% of people living in Camden County are fully vaccinated as of May 3. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Missouri reported 593,831 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.85% from the week before.

The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of May 3 are Boone County (35%), Atchison County (33%), Joplin (32%), Gasconade County (31%) and St. Charles County (31%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Camden County as of May 3:

How many people in Camden County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

32% of people in Camden County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 14,353 people

27% of people in Camden County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 11,976 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?

38% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,342,222 people

29% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,748,586 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.