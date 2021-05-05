Canine Cannonball is back on at Dog Days

Dog Days and DockDogs Inc have announced that Canine Cannonball is back on this summer at the lake. After reports that the event's host site was in flux, Dog Days has confirmed that they have worked out the details to host the event as normal.

Below is the schedule of events for the Canine Cannonball. More information about the event will be shared soon.

EVENT DATES

June 11-13, 2021 Dog Days Bar & Grill

Osage Beach, MO

June 10-12, 2022 Dog Days Bar & Grill

Osage Beach, MO

June 9-11, 2023 Dog Days Bar & Grill

Osage Beach, MO

For more information, head to:

https://dockdogs.com/event/dog-days-canine-cannonball/