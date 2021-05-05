Camdenton R-III appoints Jhonna Keller as Director of Afterschool Services

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III

The Camdenton R-III School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Jhonna Keller as the Director of Afterschool Services.

Mrs. Keller is currently serving as a counselor for Pekin Community Schools in Packwood, Iowa. She has also served as a counselor at Ottumwa High School in Ottumwa, Iowa. She has also served as a Director of Human Resources in the private sector.

Jhonna obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education from Buena Vista University. She holds a Master’s degree from Buena Vista University in School Guidance and Counseling. She also obtained her Principalship Licensure from Northern Iowa University.

Mrs. Keller was selected by an interview team comprised of afterschool services staff and district administrators.