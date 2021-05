Lake West Chamber holds Annual Membership Dinner

Submitted Content

Lake West Chamber

The Lake West Chamber held their Annual Membership Dinner last week at Tap & Grill. The chamber presented awards to four different Business Owners, with three present to accept.

The winners are as follows:

SMALL BUSINESS AWARD - AMERICAN ELM - TJ Richardson & Kevin Mauk, Owners

ENTREPRENEUR AWARD - SUNRISE MOVERS - Matt Frisk & Joe Haynes, Owners

DISTINGUISHED CITIZEN - Ron Duggan

COMMUNITY PARTNER - BRENT SIMPSON (not present)