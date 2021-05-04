Cherie Sommer, FNP-BC, joins Lake Regional Express Care

Submitted Content

Lake Regional Health

Lake Regional Health System is pleased to welcome Cherie Sommer, FNP-BC, to Lake Regional Express Care – Camdenton on a full-time basis. Sommer joined the clinic part-time in January 2021.

“Sommer is an attentive, skillful provider, and we are grateful to now have her on the team providing full-time care to our patients,” said Lori Jones, clinic manager of Lake Regional Express Care – Camdenton.

Sommer earned a Master of Science in Nursing - Family Nurse Practitioner at Cox College of Nursing. Her background in hospital nursing serves her well in Express Care, where she cares for patients with urgent but non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

“I enjoy seeing a wide variety of patients and providing treatment for conditions ranging from earaches to sprains,” Sommer said. “Plus, my love of suturing and wound care comes in handy at Express Care.” Sommer believes active listening and collaborative communication is the best way to build strong patient-provider relationships.

“I encourage patients to take part in their own care by ensuring they understand the reasoning behind their plan of care,” Sommer said. “People are much more likely to do their part if they understand the ‘why’ and are included in what is happening with their care.”

Sommer and her husband, Chad, have three children and live in Lebanon. In her free time, she loves being active with her family, cooking, kayaking, swimming and just being outdoors.

Lake Regional Express Care has walk-in locations in Camdenton, Eldon, Lebanon and Osage Beach. Conditions treated include infections, allergies, cuts, sprains and other issues that need medical attention but do not require an emergency response. See hours at lakeregional.com/ExpressCare.