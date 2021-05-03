Michelle Nail named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III

This week Camdenton R-III School District and The Smith Law Firm would like to honor Camdenton High School interventionist Michelle Nail. Mrs. Nail goes above and beyond to ensure her students and her team receive quality instruction, support, and learning opportunities to be successful. Additionally, Mrs. Nail recently facilitated students’ participation in the Special Olympics track and field day, and our students competed exceptionally well. Mrs. Nail also oversees our PASS program at CHS to ensure students receive additional support to be successful. The district is fortunate to have Michelle Nail as a member of the CHS faculty, and are very proud of Mrs. Nail's efforts! And that is why Michelle Nail is the Camdenton Schools/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.