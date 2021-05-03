Four boaters involved in weekend crash near 1-mile mark

Lake Sun Staff

Two boats collided near the 1-mile mark in Camden County Saturday night.

Jimmie J. Peterson, 58, was operating his 2013 Hin TNRD88561314 when he struck Robert A. Richardson, 56, operating his 2007 Skeeter. Both Marjorie D. Huffman, 51, and Michael D. Huffman, 50, were on Richardson's Skeeter at the time. Marjorie suffered moderate injuries, while Michael sustained only minor injuries. Bother were transported to Lake Regional.

The Skeeter was extensively damaged, while the Hin was only minorly damaged. It is reported as unknown as to whether or not the four passengers were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash.