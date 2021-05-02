Vehicle totaled in Morgan County after crashing through barbed-wire fence

Lake Sun Staff

A vehicle was totaled in Morgan County after crashing through a barbed-wire fence Saturday evening.

Jackson L. Bonnell, 24, was driving a 2006 Suzuki ZX9R on MO 52 eastbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the north side of the roadway. Bonnell finally came to rest after crashing through a barbed-wire fence. He was ejected from the vehicle and received minor injuries. The Suzuki was totaled.

Bonnell was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. He was transported to Lake Regional for treatment.