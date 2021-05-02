Magic Dragon Street Meet celebrates 33rd year with thousands of spectators

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

It was a beautiful weekend for motorheads around the lake area. The Bagnell Dam Strip was packed with cars, motorcycles, trucks and more for viewers to enjoy as the 33rd annual Magic Dragon Street Meet made its return. The show celebrated its 30th year in 2018 with phenomenal weather and close to 10,000 spectators and continued that excitement in 2021. The strip was closed to normal traffic during show hours, allowing the Strip patrons to walk freely and enjoy the warm weather.