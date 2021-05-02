Area high schools awarded scholarships from CBCO’s Students for Life Scholarship Program

Submitted Content

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the exclusive provider of blood for patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is proud to announce that more than $70,000.00 has been awarded to area high schools that participated in the Students for Life scholarship program. Since 2004, CBCO has awarded schools and students nearly $1 million to assist in their college educations through the Students for Life scholarship program.

Schools qualify for a Students for Life scholarship by holding at least two CBCO blood drives during the academic year. Those that complete the initiative receive a $500.00 award that may be provided to the student(s) of their choice.

Area schools that qualified for the $500.00 award include:

Camdenton High School

Climax Springs High School

Lake Career and Technical Center

Macks Creek High School

During a normal year, area high school and college blood donors account for around 45 percent of the total blood donated during the school year. “This past year has been a challenging time for schools across the region, with the pandemic negatively affecting blood donation rates at our area high schools,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “School systems were asked to be nimble and creative in coming up with ways students could continue to save lives, even while negotiating how to best manage educating our community’s students during widespread school closures and online learning programs.

“Because our schools understand the important role they play in this shared lifesaving mission, we cooperated, collaborated, and came up with ways to meet the area’s blood needs, despite the challenges. We are pleased with the results, and we are proud to continue to provide much-needed awards that will help fund education beyond the high school level.”

The Students for Life Scholarship Program is partially funded through generous donations from area healthcare facilities.

There are still three $1,000.00 awards through the High School Throwdown Showdown competition that are yet to be determined. They will be awarded to the schools that come up with the most donations in small, medium, and large school categories. The deadline for participation in the competition is July 31, 2021.

On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.