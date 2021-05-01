Two vehicles totaled, Eldon man seriously injured in crash on US54

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A crash on US54 resulted in two totaled vehicles and serious injuries Friday afternoon.

Lynn D Bevelot, 72, was driving his 1995 Ford Taurus Northbound and was stopped in traffic. He began to enter US 54 and struck Ethan B. Walling, 18, driving his 2009 Dodge Avenger. The Avenger rotated and traveled into the media. Bevelot continued straight after impact and struck another vehicle, a 2018 Ford F250 driven by a juvenile from Eldon.

The Taurus and Avenger were totaled and the F250 suffered moderate damage. Bevelot was seriously injured and transported to University Hospital.

All parties involved were wearing safety devices during the accident.