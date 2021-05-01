Two teen drivers injured in crash on Old South 5

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

Two lake area teens were injured in a crash on Old South 5 in Camden County early Saturday morning.

Ashton D. Stokes, 18 of Montreal, was driving a 2001 Chevy 2500 southbound on Old South 5 with Ian J. Kirby-Gibson, 18 of Camdenton, in the vehicle. Stokes travelled off the left side of the road and then returned to the roadway. He then travelled off the right road edge and struck a fence and tree.

Stokes received only minor injuries, but Kirby-Gibson was seriously injured and transported to Lake Regional. The vehicle was totaled. Both teens were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.